Sana'a airport to close for two weeks over coronavirus concerns
Yemen's Houthis group announced on Saturday it would close Sana'a airport for two weeks, a measure that will affect flights operated by United Nations' organisations taking part in relief efforts to the war-torn country.
The Houthis took control of Sana'a in 2014, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia in 2015.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has banned flights to Sana'a except those of the UN.
