Second person dies from coronavirus in Norway -hospital

Norway recorded its second death from the coronavirus on Saturday, Oslo University Hospital said on Twitter.

Norway's first case of the virus was confirmed on Feb. 26, since when the total number of infected people has risen to 907, according to the official count by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health fhi.no, updated on Saturday.

