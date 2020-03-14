Saudi central bank announces 50 bln riyal coronavirus financing package
Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Saturday it had prepared a 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) package to help small and medium-sized enterprises cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is aimed at granting SMEs six-month deferrals on bank payments, concessional financing and exemptions from the costs of a loan guarantee programme.
($1 = 3.7533 riyals)
