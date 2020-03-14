Slovenia records first death due to coronavirus -report

Slovenia has recorded its first death due to coronavirus, national channel TV Slovenia said on Saturday, citing unofficial sources.

It said the victim was an elderly man with a chronic disease. The Ministry of Health gave no immediate comment. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

