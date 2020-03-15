Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 01:41 IST
Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase

Egypt said it will close schools and universities for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases rises, reaching 110 on Saturday with two deaths.

The suspension of classes from Sunday follows previously announced measures including the cancellation of large public gatherings, restrictions on the time allocated for mass prayers and the halting of local football league matches for two weeks. "Because we found that the numbers have started rising as of late, we decided to take such precautionary measures from this point in time (to prevent) the rapid spread that happened in other countries that delayed these kinds of decisions," Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a news conference as he announced the temporary closure of schools and universities.

Egypt has also taken measures aimed at reassuring tourists that it is safe to visit the country after passengers contracted the coronavirus on a Nile river cruise ship. Hundreds of tourists and tourism workers have been tested for the virus, and hotel facilities and cruise ships in Luxor and Aswan have been sanitised.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also called for a 100 billion Egyptian pound ($6.38 billion) fund to finance a "comprehensive" state plan for tackling the outbreak, a statement by the presidency said, without giving details about the source of the funding. Egypt's health ministry said late on Saturday that the country had registered 17 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 110.

($1 = 15.6700 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Warner Bros. Pictures Pauses Production Of "The Batman" For Two Weeks Beginning Today - Company Spokesperson

ATT Inc WARNER BROS PICTURES PAUSES PRODUCTION OF THE BATMAN FOR TWO WEEKS BEGINNING TODAY - COMPANY SPOKESPERSON Further company coverage...

Soccer-Visiting team locked out of stadium after River Plate refuse to play match

An Argentine Superliga Cup match was cancelled on Saturday when River Plate refused to let Atletico Tucuman officials into their stadium because of fears over the spread of the corona virus. River had already announced that they would not p...

Boxing-Russo's bid for fifth Olympics fades in his hotel room

Italian super-heavyweight Clemente Russo, a double Olympic silver medallist, blamed digestive problems for a no-show in his Tokyo 2020 qualifying bout with Britains Frazer Clarke on Saturday.The 37-year-old two-times world champion, seeking...

Lithuania shuts borders to foreign visitors as Balts expand virus fight

Lithuania has said it would shut its borders to most foreign visitors while fellow Baltic EU members Estonia and Latvia imposed security measures of their own to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Sk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020