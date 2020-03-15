El Salvador Congress backs emergency measures to stop coronavirus

El Salvador's Congress on Saturday approved a series of emergency measures sought by President Nayib Bukele to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the Central American country and to off the risk of a public health crisis.

The measures include restrictions on entry to and exit from El Salvador, as well as curbs on public gatherings. El Salvador has so far not reported any cases of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.