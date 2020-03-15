Maha: Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad

A 59-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a state health official said

With this, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 32 in the state

"The woman has tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had traveled to Russia and Kazakhstan. She has been quarantined at Dhoot Hospital in Aurangabad," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

