Coronavirus crisis delays opening of Netanyahu trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was delayed on Sunday for two months, until May, due to the coronavirus crisis. Israel's Justice Ministry said the trial, due to having opened on March 17 with the reading of an indictment against Israel's longest-serving leader in three graft cases, would begin on May 24 "due to developments related to the spread of the coronavirus".

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in the investigations.

