WHO urges Europe to take "boldest" actions against COVID-19 epidemic

  Updated: 18-03-2020 05:44 IST
  Created: 17-03-2020 20:01 IST
Every country in Europe should be taking the "boldest" actions possible to try to halt or slow the epidemic of COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization's European director said on Tuesday. Speaking after an online meeting of representatives from health ministries across the region, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said he was "very pleased" to see Britain stepping up its recommendations for social distancing, and urged all countries to work together and learn from each other.

"Europe is the epicentre of the first pandemic of coronavirus and every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow the virus spread," Kluge said during an online news briefing for media. "These are unprecedented times," he added. "It is important that countries work together, learn from each other and harmonise the efforts."

