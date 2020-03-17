Brazil records first coronavirus death as Congress suspends session

Brazil on Tuesday reported its first confirmed death from the coronavirus outbreak, as Congress canceled a joint session due to a lack of quorum and the country braced for the mounting epidemic.

If lawmakers fail to turn up due to concerns about spreading the disease, the government's agenda of privatizations, tax reforms and public payroll cuts could quickly grind to a halt. The cancellation on Tuesday of a joint session of the upper and lower houses, scheduled to debate presidential vetoes and budget issues, was a result of lawmakers staying away due to concerns over the virus, a Senate staffer said.

Congressional committees canceled public hearings and Senate and lower chamber leaders were discussing whether to suspend all sessions due to the epidemic. Brazil's Supreme Court has limited its work to rulings made by justices online. Earlier on Tuesday, Sao Paulo state health officials announced the first virus-related death in a statement, ahead of an afternoon news conference to provide details.

President Jair Bolsonaro underwent his second coronavirus test on Tuesday, after it emerged in recent days that he had contact with a number of people now known to have contracted the virus. The test results may be released later on Tuesday, the president's office said. Bolsonaro was first tested last Thursday after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of the presidential party that visited Florida and met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro said via social media on Friday he had tested negative. So far, a dozen members of the president's entourage in Florida and four others who participated in meetings with Bolsonaro during the trip have tested positive and are in self-isolation.

Brazil has reported 234 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, most of them in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. As the country begins to react to the dangers of the pandemic, many companies have recommended staff work at home and public activities are being limited.

