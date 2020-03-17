Jaguar plans to keep making cars at UK plants until at least end of week

Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover plans to keep making vehicles at its domestic factories until at least the end of the week despite the impact from coronavirus which has shut many other car plants.

"All of our UK plants remain open and we plan to keep building cars until at least the end of the week subject to the ongoing supply of parts," it said in a statement.

