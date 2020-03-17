Expatriate couple kept in quarantine for suspected COVID-19 infection in Etawah

An expatriate couple who returned from Germany for celebrating Holi here have been admitted to the isolation ward in the district hospital here for suspected COVID-19 infection. They had contacted the World Health Organisation (WHO) when they felt unwell after which they were admitted to the hospital.

The family members of the couple said that it was their social responsibility to inform the Health Department about the situation. The District Magistrate of Etawah JB Singh said that the sample of the couple will be sent to King George Medical College and University (KGMU) in Lucknow for inspection. After that it will become clear whether they test positive or negative and till that time they will be kept under isolation here, he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 137 so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.