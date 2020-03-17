Left Menu
Development News Edition

Show's over: London's West End theatres close

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:53 IST
Show's over: London's West End theatres close
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

London's renowned theatre district is in jeopardy as major West End venues closed on Tuesday following government advice designed to limit the spread of coronavirus. The public has been urged to avoid unnecessary social gatherings, including pubs, clubs, theatres, and restaurants, as the epidemic accelerates towards its peak.

Across London, theatres including the Old Vic and National Theatre have closed until further notice, along with music and opera venues, such as the Royal Opera House and Royal Albert Hall. By audience, London's theatre scene is slightly bigger than Broadway in New York, with just over 15 million attendances in 2019, according to the Society of London Theatre's box office data.

Theatres in London saw revenue of nearly 800 million pounds last year, with the average ticket costing around 50 pounds. "Closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly and we know that this will have a severe impact on many of the 290,000 individuals working in our industry," said Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre, in a statement.

Leicester Square in central London, normally bustling with tourists and theatre-goers, was quiet on Tuesday. Box offices displayed notices announcing closures and telling customers how to get their tickets refunded. "The panic and the fear is probably worse than the situation," said Alex Wilkinson, an artist based in London.

"For now it's quite nice for everything to be a bit quieter, a bit more relaxed," he added. Matthew Mitchell, a London resident, said: "I really understand these kind of measures. What I am afraid of is the economic impact that all of this is going to have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Dissent grows as IOC battles to keep Tokyo Games on track

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it briefed national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder. Th...

J-K economy has collapsed due to restrictions imposed since

Targeting the government over restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August last year, the Congress on Wednesday said the economy of the region has collapsed due to the measures and demanded immediate release of former chief minist...

Self-assessment of dues by Airtel, VIL, Tatas Rs 82,300 crore short of DoT's AGR math

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Groups self-assessment of dues to the government are a whopping Rs 82,300 crore short of what the telecom department calculated after the Supreme Courts ruling on AGR. The apex court on Wednesday lashed...

Norway PM's office to host airlines meeting Wed -union

The Norwegian prime ministers office will host a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation of the countrys airline industry, labor union Parat said. The office of Prime Minister Erna Solberg declined to comment when contacted by Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020