Oman bans gatherings in public places over coronavirus fears

  • Muscat
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:56 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:01 IST
Oman will close as of Wednesday noon all shops in malls except for food stores, pharmacies, optical shops, and clinics and will shut down all traditional and local souqs, Oman's state TV said in a tweet on Tuesday. Oman closed all tourist sites and banned gatherings in public places including beaches and parks over fears of coronavirus spread, state TV added. It also closed mosques - except for announcing prayers - salons and barbershops, and cultural and sports clubs.

The country also banned serving food in restaurants and cafes, including those in hotels, with the exception of deliveries, state TV said.

  • Oman

