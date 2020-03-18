Qatar closes part of the industrial area for 14 days over coronavirus

Qatar closed part of the Industrial Area for 14 days over fears of coronavirus spread, with salaries being paid for employees working in the closed part, Qatar's high committee for crisis management said in a press conference aired on state TV on Tuesday.

Qatar also closed all shops except for food stores and pharmacies, the committee said.

