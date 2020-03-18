UK coronavirus deaths rise to 71
The number of people in Britain who have died after testing positive for coronavirus rose to 71 on Tuesday after another 14 deaths in England.
The patients who died in England were aged between 93 and 45 and had underlying health conditions, NHS England said. A total of 67 patients have died in England, two in Wales and two in Scotland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- England
- NHS England
- Wales
- Scotland
ALSO READ
Cricket-England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
Coronavirus forces England to ditch hand shakes in Sri Lanka: Root
Fist bump instead of hand shake: England's strategy to cope with coronavirus
FACTBOX-Britain sets out measures to tackle spread of coronavirus
Bank of England's Carney sees powerful global response to coronavirus