Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic sparks calls to delay sale of .org domain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:09 IST
Coronavirus pandemic sparks calls to delay sale of .org domain

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, March 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A decision on the sale of the .org internet domain to a private company should be postponed, rights groups said on Tuesday, warning it could impact charities grappling with coronavirus.

NGOs opposing the takeover called for an extension of the March 20 deadline for the internet's governing authority, ICANN, to decide whether to give it the go-ahead in light of the global disruption caused by the outbreak. "Organizations that disseminate accurate health information and connect affected communities with public resources depend on the .ORG domain," Peter Micek, general counsel of digital rights group Access Now said in a statement.

"Now is not the time to shift the ground beneath their online activities." A spokeswoman for ICANN said the group had no comment on the subject at this time.

Registrations for the millions of nonprofits whose websites end in .org are overseen by the Internet Society (ISOC), but in November the U.S. nonprofit announced it was selling control to a year-old private equity firm called Ethos Capital. Since then, hundreds of organisations have objected, worried that Ethos will raise registration and renewal prices, cut back on infrastructure and security spending, or make deals to sell sensitive data or allow censorship or surveillance.

In February, Ethos said it would put in place temporary limitations on price increases and set up an advisory body with powers to veto some policy changes. But some NGOs said the sale needed further vetting.

"We need maximum transparency and integrity around the sale of .org," Daniel Eriksson, head of technology at anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International said in a statement. "That is simply not possible if the sale is rushed through at a moment when peoples' attention is elsewhere".

The coronavirus has killed more than 7,100 people and sickened about 182,260 across the world, according to a Reuters tally. It has crippled several industries and triggered border closures and lockdowns in many countries.

The crisis was likely to affect NGOs' finances as bans on travel and events limited fundraising opportunities, said Micek. He warned it would be difficult for organisations unhappy with new ownership to move their websites while responding to the pandemic.

"You can't transition to a new ship in the middle of the naval battle," Micek told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Ethos and ISOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135 - state TV

Irans death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.Un...

Yes Bank shares trim early gains, close over 4 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday trimmed most of the sharp early gains and closed the day over 4 per cent higher, mainly due to profit-booking in a weak broader market. The scrip, which had jumped 49.95 per cent to Rs 87.95 during the day on...

Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts....

Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135

Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135. Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020