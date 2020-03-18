Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:19 IST
World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response
Representative Image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank on Tuesday said it had increased to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing available to members to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding $2 billion to an initial package announced on March 3.

The change will give the World Bank's International Financing Corp a total of $8 billion to support private companies and their employees hurt by economic from the disease, the bank said. It said the bulk of the funding would be used by client financial institutions so they can continue to offer trade financing, working capital and medium-term financing to private firms struggling with disruptions in supply chains.

IFC said the funding would also help existing clients in tourism, manufacturing, and other heavily affected sectors keep paying their bills while aiding the healthcare industry as it races to meet surging demand for services, equipment, and drugs. World Bank President David Malpass said the bank was committed to providing a fast and flexible response by developing countries to the rapidly evolving crisis caused by the virus.

"It's essential that we shorten the time to recovery," Malpass said. "Support operations are already underway, and the expanded funding tools approved today will help sustain economies, companies, and jobs." More than 187,700 people have been infected by the coronavirus in 162 countries, and 7,495 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Philippe Le Houero, chief executive officer of the IFC, said the institution's goal was to help clients sustain their operations during the current health emergency phase so they could help economies recover more quickly later. IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and works with 2,000 businesses worldwide. In fiscal 2019, it delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135 - state TV

Irans death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.Un...

Yes Bank shares trim early gains, close over 4 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday trimmed most of the sharp early gains and closed the day over 4 per cent higher, mainly due to profit-booking in a weak broader market. The scrip, which had jumped 49.95 per cent to Rs 87.95 during the day on...

Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts....

Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135

Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135. Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020