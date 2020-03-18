Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to buy short-term debt from big companies hit by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 04:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:31 IST
UK to buy short-term debt from big companies hit by coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain launched a new lending scheme on Tuesday to provide short-term bridging finance for large businesses hurt by the spread of coronavirus, which will be run and funded by the Bank of England. The Covid Corporate Financing Facility, announced by finance minister Rishi Sunak, will buy a type of debt called commercial paper with a maturity of up to 12 months from businesses which had an investment-grade credit rating or similar pre-crisis.

"It will help businesses ... to bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with Covid-19, supporting them in paying salaries, rents and suppliers, even while experiencing severe disruption to cashflows," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said. Separately, Sunak said the finance ministry would provide 330 billion pounds ($398 billion) of loan guarantees to business and an extra 20 billion pounds of direct aid.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Monday to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, leaving many companies in those sectors facing the prospect of collapse. The virus crisis has also dealt a major hit to airlines. The BoE bought limited amounts of commercial paper in 2009 during the financial crisis, and earlier on Tuesday the United States - where the commercial paper market is far bigger - revived its own crisis-era programme.

The BoE's purchases of commercial paper will be funded by the creation of new central bank money, the same way it bought government bonds under its quantitative easing programme. "This will act as a vehicle to support corporates who would ordinarily seek market-based finance for their working capital, but find themselves unable to access financial markets in this uncertain operating environment," Sunak said.

But while the BoE bought 435 billion pounds of British government bonds between 2009 and 2016, Britain's sterling commercial paper market is far smaller, with monthly gross issuance of only around 3 billion pounds. Last week the BoE cut its main interest rate to a joint record-low 0.25% and launched a scheme to ensure banks passed on the rate cut to small businesses.

The maximum size of the new CCFF programme is unclear, as it is open to companies that have not issued commercial paper before, and lack a credit rating - though they would still need to show financial health like that needed for investment-grade. Only non-financial firms that make a material contribution to Britain's economy would be eligible, the BoE said.

The interest rate firms will need to pay will be similar to what they would have paid before the crisis. Britain's finance ministry said it would indemnify the BoE against any losses if businesses default. ($1 = 0.8292 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus

Nigeria will from Friday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, its Centre for Disease Control NCDC said. All countries on the list have more than 1,000 cases, and include the United State...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus jumps to 1,135 - state TV

Irans death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.Un...

Yes Bank shares trim early gains, close over 4 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday trimmed most of the sharp early gains and closed the day over 4 per cent higher, mainly due to profit-booking in a weak broader market. The scrip, which had jumped 49.95 per cent to Rs 87.95 during the day on...

Nirbhaya case: Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts.

Nirbhaya case Court will hear on Thursday plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty of the convicts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020