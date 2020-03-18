FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus fears have pummelled global stock markets, shut borders and disrupted daily life around the world, as governments take increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the global outbreak.

DEATHS, INFECTIONS * There have now been more cases and deaths outside mainland China than inside, with more than 187,700 cases worldwide and nearly 7,500 deaths.

* For interactive graphic tracking global spread: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser AMERICAS * The tally of confirmed cases in the United States has multiplied in recent weeks, now at almost 5,900, with 97 deaths.

* The Trump administration proposed a $1 trillion stimulus package on Tuesday that could deliver $1,000 checks to Americans within two weeks, while New York said it might order residents of the most populous U.S. city to stay at home. * Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

* Brazil's president on Tuesday underwent his second coronavirus test, after it emerged in recent days that he had had contact with a growing number of people now known to have contracted the virus. * Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, and Chile, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders.

* Venezuela will implement a nationwide quarantine after its number of cases rose to 33 on Monday. * EUROPE

* Every country in Europe should be taking the "boldest" actions possible, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. * Stock market regulators in Italy, France and Spain imposed bans on short-selling.

* France went under lockdown on Tuesday as its president toughened measures to slow the spread and his government promised financial help worth tens of billions of euros. * Austria came close to a standstill on Tuesday as it faced a second day of major restrictions, with Vienna airport operating at a bare minimum, rail transport down 70% and another region put under lockdown.

* Spain's prime minister announced on Tuesday a package of mitigation measures worth a total 200 billion euros. * Germany is setting aside 50 million euros ($56 million) to repatriate German tourists stranded around the world.

* Britain hopes the measures it has taken mean it will have below 20,000 deaths, the government's chief scientific adviser said on Tuesday. *

* ASIA * China has authorised clinical trials on its first vaccine developed to combat the new coronavirus, according to a report in the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

* South Korea reported 84 cases on Tuesday, its third day in a row with fewer than 100 new infections. It plans to tighten border checks for all arrivals from overseas. * Taiwan asked people on Tuesday not to travel abroad, as it announced its first double-digit rise in cases, all imported from overseas, bringing the total to 77.

* Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday. * Vietnam will suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals.

* Georgia will ban minibuses and restrict services of gyms and swimming pools from Wednesday. * Armenia on Tuesday banned citizens arriving from 16 European and Asian countries, including its neighbour Iran.

* Kyrgyzstan, which has no reported cases, banned entry to all foreigners. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran, with 16,169 cases and 988 deaths, has temporarily freed about 85,000 prisoners, including political ones. * The World Health Organization will start testing in rebel-held northwest Syria later this week.

* The United States is unlikely to ease sanctions on Iran despite an appeal from China that it do so because of the pandemic. * Tunisia will suspend international flights and close its land border.

* At least 30 African nations have now reported more than 400 cases, seven in Rwanda which has sought to control costs of staple foods amid panic-buying. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The S&P 500 rose 6% on Tuesday, recouping half of the previous session's historic sell-off. * The sudden economic halt caused by coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this year and could see U.S. corporate default rates spike above 10% in the next 12 months, ratings agency S&P Global warned on Tuesday.

* Global airlines need up to $200 billion of government support to help them survive the crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday. * China will increase export tax rebates on almost 1,500 products from March 20, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

* The virus is threatening project schedules in the U.S. solar industry, according to a report on Tuesday. * The Philippine Stock Exchange closed indefinitely on Tuesday, while currency and bond trading were suspended.

EVENTS * A summit between China and the European Union has been postponed, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Group of Seven leaders had agreed to support a "complete" Olympics, but dodged questions about whether any of the leaders had brought up the possibility of postponement. * The Euro 2020 soccer Championship, trumpeted as a continent-wide feast of football from Dublin to Baku, was postponed for a year.

* Soccer's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). * The Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing's Triple Crown, will be postponed to September from May due to the coronavirus.

* French Open organisers postponed the Grand Slam tournament to Sept. 20 from May, the new dates colliding with numerous other events on the tennis calendar. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Ramakrishnan M. and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva, Giles Elgood and Peter Cooney)

