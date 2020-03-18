Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil partially closing Venezuela border, allowing trucks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:26 IST
Brazil partially closing Venezuela border, allowing trucks
Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

Brazil will partially close its border with Venezuela starting on Wednesday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while allowing trucks with merchandise to continue crossing, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta had urged closure of the border, which hundreds of Venezuelan refugees cross daily. "We have a complex border with Venezuela. It is a country that is no longer able to provide healthcare," Mandetta said.

The northern state of Roraima asked the government last week to close the border immediately because its health services are already overburdened by the influx of Venezuelans, who have seen their public health system crumble amid a deep economic crisis. Bolsonaro said partially closing the border was the sensible thing to do, as the epidemic advanced in Brazil with 291 confirmed cases and the first death reported on Tuesday.

Brazil is also considering shutting all of its land borders, as other South American countries have done, officials in the government told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because the deliberations have not been made public. Colombia closed all land borders from Tuesday until May 30. Chile will close its borders to foreigners beginning on Wednesday.

Argentina is only allowing Argentine citizens or residents to enter the country and has closed land borders except for trucks, as has Paraguay. Uruguay banned cruises and is requiring strict quarantine for anyone coming from 10 countries with higher risk of contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Traveller held for smuggling gold worth lakhs

A passenger of an Air India flight from Sharjah was arrested at Surat airport in Gujarat for allegedly smuggling half a kilo of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. Ganesh Valodra, who hails from Mumbai, was arrested after ...

Trump to hold news conference to discuss FDA, coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss very important news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the coronavirus, but gave no other details.The White House task force is sche...

Rajasthan's six new municipal bodies poll deferred by HC

The Rajasthan High court on Wednesday deferred elections for the six newly formed municipal corporations in the state for six weeks on grounds of coronavirus outbreak. A Jaipur bench of the high court deferred the polls saying that the coro...

Don't travel to neighbouring states unless necessary, TN

Health Minister to people Chennai, Mar 18 PTI Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday appealed to people not to take up travel to neighbouring states unless necessary as part of measures to control the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020