ADVISORY-Philippines' bond, forex markets re-open on Wednesday

The Philippines' foreign exchange and fixed income markets will resume operations on Wednesday, March 18, after the government exempted the trading platforms from strict quarantine measures.

Foreign exchange trading will be abbreviated, opening at 0900 (0100 GMT) and closing two hours earlier than usual at 1400 (0600 GMT). The Philippines' financial markets were shut on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.