Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil seeks state of emergency, Bolsonaro's 2nd coronavirus test negative

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 08:10 IST
Brazil seeks state of emergency, Bolsonaro's 2nd coronavirus test negative

Brazil will seek authorization for a state of emergency to allow it to scrap fiscal targets and free up funds to combat the coronavirus crisis, the government said on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro announced his second COVID-19 test was negative. In a statement from the presidency, the government said it will ask Congress to authorize state of emergency measures until Dec. 31.

Brazil reported the country's first confirmed fatality from the outbreak on Tuesday. The government's move places Brazil in a growing list of nations that are directing staggering amounts of money to protect their economies and prop up their health systems to cope with the disease caused by the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.

"In view of the permanent monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to increase public spending to protect the health and jobs of Brazilians and the prospect of falling revenues, the Federal Government will request the National Congress to recognize the state of emergency," the statement from the president's office said. The state of emergency would free the federal government from abiding by strict spending caps, allowing it to direct more money to the relief effort. The government said it remained committed to fiscal discipline, however.

Shortly after the announcement, Bolsonaro said on Twitter that his second test for the virus came back negative. He had tested negative in an initial examination last week after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of a presidential party that visited Florida and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive. "I inform that my second test for COVID-19 came back negative," he wrote on Twitter. "Good night to everyone."

The outbreak represents a major crisis for the far-right former army captain, who initially downplayed the seriousness of the situation and irritated many Brazilians when he went to a far-right rally over the weekend when he was supposed to be in isolation. "GET OUT"

In a classic Latin American form of protest, people in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro banged pots and pans and shouted "Get out Bolsonaro" from their windows on Tuesday evening, a sign of the difficulties the president may face as the virus spreads. Officials in Sao Paulo state reported the death from COVID-19 of a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension. They added that tests were underway on four other possible COVID-19 fatalities.

In Rio de Janeiro state, a 69-year-old man who entered Brazil from New York after testing positive for the virus there died from septic shock and pneumonia, the Icarai hospital in the city of Niteroi said in a statement. Rio's state health department said in a statement it could not yet confirm the patient died from coronavirus, adding that tests clarifying the situation would be ready in a few days.

Sao Paulo was the first state to register a coronavirus case and still is the epicenter of the outbreak in Brazil, which had 291 confirmed cases nationwide on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro announced Brazil would partially close its border with Venezuela starting on Wednesday, stopping refugees while allowing trucks with merchandise to continue crossing.

Congress canceled a joint session of the upper and lower houses as lawmakers stayed as a "social distancing" measure, a Senate staffer said. If lawmakers continue to stay away, the government's agenda of privatizations, tax reforms and public payroll cuts could quickly grind to a halt. Nonetheless, Rodrigo Maia, the head of the lower house, said the legislative body would not close. He added that he and other lawmakers would fully support any coronavirus aid package brought by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South under lockdown; focus shifts to combat spread of virus

Southern states have gone in for a lockdown as part of the countrys fight against the novel coronavirus, as the focus shifts to preventing the spread of the deadly virus that has brought the globe to a virtual standstill. Monitoring and sur...

Undetected cases fuelled fast spread of coronavirus outbreak: Study

Undetected cases of novel coronavirus, many of which did not show severe symptoms, were largely responsible for the rapid spread of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in China, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Science,...

Meghalaya govt shuts tourist spots

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to shut tourist spots in the state as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of novel coronavirus. All tourist spots in the state of Meghalaya including parks and...

British schools struggle to stay open amid coronavirus outbreak

Schools across Britain were struggling to stay open on Wednesday, with some forced to partially or fully close due to the spread of coronavirus as pressure builds on the government to make a formal announcement that they should shut. Head-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020