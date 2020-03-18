Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek securities watchdog bans short-selling until April 24

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:16 IST
Greek securities watchdog bans short-selling until April 24

Greece's securities regulator banned short-selling on the Athens stock exchange effective from Wednesday until April 24 to shield the equities market from volatility, after Greek shares lost nearly half their value this year due to the coronavirus crisis. The Capital Markets Commission said it imposed the ban because the impact of the coronavirus epidemic is a "significant threat to market confidence".

In short-selling, traders borrow a company stock with a view to selling it, hoping to buy it back later at a lower price and pocket the difference. When the number of short-sellers outweighs those buying the stock, which could happen if investors rush to sell amid panic over coronavirus, that can further drive down the price of shares.

"The restriction is an appropriate measure to confront the threat ... and does not have a negative effect on the market's efficiency, disproportionate to its benefits," the regulator said. Greek stocks have been hit hard by the broader market selloff, down 46.8% year to date. The bourse's banking index has lost 65.3%.

Many countries curbed short-selling in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. While such bans can soften the impact of a shock, experts say they only work for a limited time and have little impact on the overall market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Paints Announces Winners of Delhi Beautiful Homes 2020

A one-of-its-kind pageant crowns the Top 3 most beautiful homes in Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Asian Paints, leading paint and dcor major announced the winners of the much-loved contest, Delhi Beautiful Homes. Beautiful Homes i...

CoreStack announces USD 8.5 million Series A Financing

Chennai, Mar 18 PTI CoreStack, a Seattle-based enterprise cloud governance technology startup, on Wednesday announced USD 8.5 million Series A financing aimed at strengthening its research and development centre here. The Series A Financing...

NKorea's Kim admits troubled medical system amid virus fears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements, state media said Wednesday, in a rare assessment of the Norths health care system that comes amid worries abou...

National e-commerce policy under consideration: Goyal

The national e-commerce policy is under consideration but there is no timeline as to when it will be released, the government said on Wednesday. The draft policy seeks to create a facilitative regulatory environment for growth of the e-comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020