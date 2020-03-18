Left Menu
Lucknow doctor tests positive after coming in contact with 2 coronavirus patients

  PTI
  • |
  Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 18-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:18 IST
Lucknow doctor tests positive after coming in contact with 2 coronavirus patients

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor at the King George Medical University here has tested positive for novel coronavirus after coming in contact with two patients undergoing treatment for the disease at its premises, a hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday. The doctor has been kept in an isolation ward and is undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.

"A woman from Canada and one of her relatives, who came in contact with her, are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at an isolation ward at KGMU. A 25-year-old junior resident doctor had taken the samples of these patients. Suddenly, some symptoms were seen in him and he was tested at the university laboratory, where he was found to be coronavirus positive," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI. "The resident doctor has been kept in an isolation ward and is undergoing treatment," he said.

Singh said 14 other people working in the isolation ward were also tested and their results came out to be negative. "The junior resident doctor is being treated, and he is fine. The other two coronavirus patients admitted in KGMU are recuperating," he said.

