Two more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, number goes up to 13

Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the city, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 13, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. The two patients--56-year-old man and 25-year-old woman--had returned from the US and Spain, respectively.

Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13, the minister tweeted. The man, a city resident, had returned from the US on March 6 while the woman from Spain, Sriramulu said, adding the duo were admitted to a designated hospital's isolation ward.

A 67-year-old woman, who is resident of the city and had returned from Dubai via Goa last week, tested positive on Tuesday..

