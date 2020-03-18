Brazil's mines & energy minister tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday a second cabinet member, Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque has tested positive for coronavirus.

His National Security Advisor, former General Augusto Heleno, said earlier on Twitter that he had tested positive and was quarantined at home with no symptoms.

