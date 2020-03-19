Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Republicans could unveil the proposed stimulus legislation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The proposal would be the latest in a series of measures in Congress to help Americans and businesses through the health crisis.

