Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:23 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:08 IST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Republicans could unveil the proposed stimulus legislation late Wednesday or early Thursday. The proposal would be the latest in a series of measures in Congress to help Americans and businesses through the health crisis.

