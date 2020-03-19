Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan confirms first two deaths from coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:23 IST
Pakistan confirms first two deaths from coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two deaths from coronavirus as the total number of infected patients in the country climbed to 260, the health minister said on Twitter. Both deaths were reported from northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where so far 19 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

"Sadly, a second patient in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, a 36 year old from Hangu district has also passed away from coronavirus," Taimur Khan Jhangra, provincial minister for health of northwest province said in a tweet. The 36-year-old patient was brought to the (LRH) on Tuesday night, tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away on Wednesday, Mohammad Asim, spokesman for the hospital told Reuters.

On Tuesday night, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation, urged citizens to remain calm and not rush to get tested. His comments came amid a growing dispute in Pakistan between federal and provincial authorities, with the latter struggling to secure sufficient coronavirus testing kits and blaming the federal government for failing to properly test and quarantine hundreds of Pakistanis who recently returned home across a land border with Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the countrys banking industry association said on Thursday.The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures w...

Olympics could be delayed, admits athletics chief Coe

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe admitted on Thursday that the Tokyo Olympics could be moved to later in the year by the coronavirus outbreak, but said it was too early to make a definitive decision. Olympic bosses acknowledged on Wednes...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Coronavirus whatever it takes momentEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde may have had some communication misfires at her last news conference but the overnight action ...

Crisil assigns A2 rating to Yes Bank's Rs 20,000 crore CD

Rating agency Crisil on Thursday assigned A2 rating to the Rs 20,000 crore certificate of deposit programme of Yes Bank Ltd. The rating is underpinned by the expectation of continued extraordinary systemic support from key stakeholders, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020