Dutch minister for medical care collapses during coronavirus debate

  • The Hague
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 04:01 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:24 IST
The Dutch minister for medical care on Wednesday collapsed briefly during a debate in parliament on the coronavirus.

Bruno Bruins fell behind the speakers' lectern while taking questions and was then helped up by fellow ministers. He took a sip of water and was seen leaving the room unassisted.

His office said it would issue a statement and had no immediate comment.

