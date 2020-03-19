Dutch minister for medical care collapses during coronavirus debate

The Dutch minister for medical care on Wednesday collapsed briefly during a debate in parliament on the coronavirus.

Bruno Bruins fell behind the speakers' lectern while taking questions and was then helped up by fellow ministers. He took a sip of water and was seen leaving the room unassisted.

His office said it would issue a statement and had no immediate comment.

