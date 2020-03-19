Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calls for U.S. farm debt, loan relief grows as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:32 IST
Calls for U.S. farm debt, loan relief grows as coronavirus spreads

U.S. livestock producers are urging the Department of Agriculture to let them defer or adjust payments for government loans as the coronavirus hits the already struggling farm economy, the largest U.S. farmer trade group said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's request was made in a March 17 letter outlining a wide swath of concerns, ranging from access to farm labor to supply chain worries of the fast-spreading virus. Many U.S. economic sectors have sought federal government relief. "For many livestock producers, (USDA) Farm Service Agency loan payments are due now," Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in the letter. "Can USDA consider temporary relief (such as deferment or loan adjustment) to help producers respond to the impact the pandemic is having on normal marketing and prices?"

A cattle group also asked Perdue for a coronavirus bailout, using the same pool of funds the Trump administration tapped for nearly $30 billion in aid related to the U.S.-China trade war. "In short, funds and programs are needed to ensure that cattle producers and feeders that are experiencing excessive price losses are provided immediate relief," according to the United States Cattlemen's Association's letter to Perdue, dated March 16, which was also sent to members of Congress.

April live cattle futures have dropped 12% this month on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and are down 25% since the start of the year. Efforts to secure debt assistance for farmers have been growing this week, as the fast-spreading virus triggers emergency lockdowns and cash injections unseen since World War Two.

Late Monday, the Farm Credit Administration (FCA) said lenders in the government-sponsored Farm Credit System (FCS) should begin working with agricultural borrowers, including possibly restructuring debt obligations, for those whose operations are being affected by the coronavirus. Lenders can extend loan repayment terms or ease new loan documentation terms for certain borrowers, Glen Smith, board chairman of the nation's regulator for the Farm Credit lenders, said in a statement.

System regulations give lenders "considerable flexibility to provide relief to borrowers affected by COVID-19" and the coronavirus outbreak, Smith said. The FCS system is a leading source of financing for U.S. farmers, and accounted for more than 36% of the nearly $402 billion in U.S. farm debt as of 2018, according to the most current USDA data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1,284 on Thursday, a health ministry official told state TV, as the total number of infected people increased to 18,407 in the Islamic Republic, the worst-affected country in the Midd...

Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the countrys banking industry association said on Thursday.The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures w...

Olympics could be delayed, admits athletics chief Coe

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe admitted on Thursday that the Tokyo Olympics could be moved to later in the year by the coronavirus outbreak, but said it was too early to make a definitive decision. Olympic bosses acknowledged on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020