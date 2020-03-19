Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League to hold talks on Thursday to discuss options for eventual resumption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:48 IST
Soccer-Premier League to hold talks on Thursday to discuss options for eventual resumption

England's Premier League clubs will hold a video conference call between themselves on Thursday as they begin to sketch out a way to complete the suspended season and tackle the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While some clubs are reported to be urging a quick return and games being played behind closed doors, there have also been talks of cutting the season short, or even declaring it "null and void". However, there are also powerful motives for completing the season in full.

"They want to get the games played if that is at all possible," said one football industry source. Last week all elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4.

With non-league, youth and amateur football having also subsequently suspended play, the English game is now in a state of total shutdown. On Tuesday, UEFA opted to postpone the scheduled Euro 2020 tournament by a year, creating a space for the club seasons across the continent to play on during the summer -- if the situation with the virus allows.

A large question mark remains on when the season can resume but that will not stop clubs and officials from trying to come up with a plan for a best-case scenario. Across Europe, other leagues are in the same process. The Italian league was saying on Wednesday that it is targeting a possible return in May, with the season running into June and possibly July.

The Premier League would likely also aim to for such a completion, allowing them to resolve the issues of promotion and relegation and European qualification without any wrangles. It would also ensure they provided their broadcast partners, domestically and internationally, with a full and complete season in line with their contracts.

Player contracts, some of which end in June, could be an issue although world governing body FIFA has said it is looking into possible 'dispensations'. The problems facing Premier League clubs, who are among the rich elite of the world game, are minor compared to those facing lower division England Football League teams. They now face cash-flow problems with no ticket revenue.

On Wednesday, the EFL, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, said it is aiming to complete the current season and has put in place a 50 million pound ($57.92 million) fund to help with the impact of the coronavirus on clubs. "Premier League clubs should be able sustain the drop in match-day revenue the but impact will be felt at the bottom end," said football finance expert Rob Wilson of Sheffield Hallam University.

"For those clubs, 20% of which are very hand-to-mouth, playing behind closed-doors would be really damaging".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Honda, Toyota set up high-powered teams to closely monitor situation

Japanese automakers Honda Cars and Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said they have set up high-powered teams within their respective organisations to continuously monitor the situation and come with countermeasures in the wake of spread o...

Premature to say who is responsible for Jamia violence: Nishank

It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government cannot divulge much information about t...

Study reveals protein that helps trap bacteria may contribute to metastasis in breast cancer

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the protein peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 PAD4, which enables some immune cells to trap bacteria, promoted breast cancer metastasis in mice when expressed in cancer cells. The study was p...

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1,284 on Thursday, a health ministry official told state TV, as the total number of infected people increased to 18,407 in the Islamic Republic, the worst-affected country in the Midd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020