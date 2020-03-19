Connecticut reports first coronavirus death

Connecticut reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, saying a man in his 80s who had been living in a retirement facility had passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 disease.

The man was a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, a town about 55 miles (88.5 km) outside of New York City, and had been undergoing treatment at the nearby Danbury Hospital, Governor Ned Lamont said on Twitter.

