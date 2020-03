Mauritius confirms first three cases of coronavirus

Mauritius has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, its government said in a statement on Thursday.

"It concerns three Mauritian nationals who have travelled back to Mauritius recently aged 21, 25 and 59 years respectively. Two have worked on cruise ships and one is from the United Kingdom," the government said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.