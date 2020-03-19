Philippine stock market plummets 12.4%, triggers trading halt

The Philippine stock market slumped on Thursday, with the broader index plummeting 12.4% as soon as trading resumed following a two-day closure amid coronavirus quarantine measures on the country's main island.

The decline triggered the circuit breaker, a 15-minute trading suspension when the broader index drops at least 10% in one day.

The main index fell to its lowest since December 2011.

