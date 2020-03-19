Indonesian president wants coronavirus testing to be ramped up

Indonesia needs to immediately widen its testing for coronavirus to ensure detection of more infections, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

"I ask that the number of testing kits and the number of test centres are increased and we get more hospitals involved," he said.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Asian nation saw its biggest daily jump of 55 infections, for a total of 227 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.