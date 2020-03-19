Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Wildcats awarded Australian title after Kings withdrawal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:39 IST
Basketball-Wildcats awarded Australian title after Kings withdrawal

The Perth Wildcats were awarded Australia's National Basketball League title on Thursday, two days after the Sydney Kings pulled out of the championship series due to coronavirus concerns. The Wildcats led 2-1 after winning the third game of the best-of-five Grand Final series in Sydney before the Kings announced their withdrawal on Tuesday.

The league spent two days deliberating before awarding the defending champion Wildcats their 10th national title. The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 212,000 people globally and killed 8,700 and brought the sports world to a virtual standstill.

Officials said the league's rules were clear with regard to "unforeseen circumstances" and that awarding the title to Perth was the only possible outcome. "Obviously (Sydney were) disappointed but very graceful in accepting it," NBL owner and executive chairman Larry Kestelman told reporters at a media conference in Melbourne on Thursday.

"It's an extraordinarily harsh position for them to be in and I think their fans and their players would have loved to see through the five-game series. "They were confident they could win it. But rules are rules and unless we decided to change the rules, that was the only decision we could have made."

Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton was named Most Valuable Player of the truncated series. Games Two and Three were played in closed stadiums after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week his government would advise the cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of 500 or more people to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kings withdrew citing health risks and concerns of overseas-based players and staff wanting to return home amid global travel restrictions. Kings centre Andrew Bogut congratulated the Wildcats but fired a broadside at the NBL for their handling of the championship amid the unfolding coronavirus crisis.

"I want to go on record to say I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed in regards to how this was handled by our league from the week leading up to the Grand Final series," the outspoken former NBA player said on social media. "More to come at a later date re: that."

The aborted series was a disappointing end to a largely successful season for Australia's top flight championship, which enjoyed packed crowds and renewed fan interest. "Our sport is very important to us and our fans, but we have a clear perspective on where we sit in the pecking order of priorities right now," said Kestelman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: TCI Express says implementing various preventive measures

Logistics services provider TCI Express Ltd on Thursday said it is implementing various preventive measures for safety and well-being of its employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. TCI E...

TPV Technology Unveils Philips 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Featuring the best-in-class technology, the Philips TAPB603 with Dolby Atmos is here to flatter all the audiophiles. This newly launched model will be available across leading online and offline partn...

DoT plea to seek 20 year time for payment of AGR bears cabinet stamp

The Department of Telecoms plea seeking 20 years time for operators to pay adjusted gross revenue dues was approved by the Cabinet, Union minister Sanjay Dhotre informed Parliament on Thursday. The Supreme Court will hear the governments ...

Norway's crown currency rallies as central bank says may intervene

Norways currency rallied on Thursday following a statement by the central bank that it may intervene in the market to prop up the crown which has lost a third of its value this year.Norges Bank declined to say whether it had intervened in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020