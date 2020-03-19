Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo governor Koike: beating coronavirus essential for safe Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:20 IST
Tokyo governor Koike: beating coronavirus essential for safe Olympics

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that beating the coronavirus is essential to host a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics, but that it was still too early to discuss the timing of a decision on whether the Games should go ahead as scheduled.

The breadth and scale of the spreading coronavirus around the world have forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open on July 24 as planned.

Koike said that she's currently not thinking about cancelling the Olympics or holding them without spectators, two options that have been raised, and added that she's in close contact with the International Olympic Committee and central government about the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

How people react to fake news on Twitter, Facebook decoded

When it comes to fake news on Facebook and Twitter, some users outright ignore it, many take it at face value, some investigate whether it is true while others get suspicious, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Washington U...

Haryana closes Sabji Mandis, Kisan Bazars due to coronavirus

Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board on Thursday has ordered the closure of all Sabji Mandis and Kisan Bazars across the state till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.All farmersvegetable markets shall remain closed till Marc...

SAS and Goa Institute of Management’s Bitathon Leverages Data Analytics to Predict Bollywood Blockbusters

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India SAS Goa Institute of Management GIM hosted the First edition of Bitathon, a specially curated hackathon whose mission was to create managers who understand the complex business ecosystem and...

Coronavirus outbreak: TCI Express says implementing various preventive measures

Logistics services provider TCI Express Ltd on Thursday said it is implementing various preventive measures for safety and well-being of its employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. TCI E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020