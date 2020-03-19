Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:12 IST
Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why
Image Credit:

Shoppers threaded their way between stalls hawking everything from watches to pigs' feet in Sierra Leone's capital on Wednesday, two days after the government banned large gatherings to combat the coronavirus but exempted markets such as this. Buyers and sellers at the Abacha market say they can't afford to stay away anyway. They depend on it for their daily food and wages.

A growing number of African countries are announcing increasingly restrictive measures to try to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed nearly 9,000. They have shut borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings. On Wednesday, Uganda banned religious gatherings and weddings, despite not having a single coronavirus case. South Africa strongly encouraged restaurants and bars to provide take-out services only.

Sierra Leone, despite not having a reported infection, banned gatherings of more than 100 people on Monday. Markets that draw thousands of people were exempt. "We don't have this virus here yet, so why should we stop?" said Abacha soap vendor Adama Jalloh, as a baby dozed against the back of her traditional print dress.

"Even during Ebola time we were able to sell," she said, referring to a deadly outbreak that killed thousands in West Africa in 2013-16. Africa was slower to feel the impact than Asia or Europe, but 33 African nations have now reported more than 600 cases, with 17 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday advised African countries to avoid mass gatherings and "wake up" to the growing threat.

PATIENTS ON THE RUN On Wednesday, Kenya - which has seven cases - announced that anyone entering the country who fails to observe the required 14 days of self-isolation would be arrested. But there's no system for monitoring new arrivals, and some flout the rules.

A Kenyan legislator who turned up in parliament this week was forced out by cries of "quarantine! quarantine!" after another lawmaker pointed out he'd recently arrived from London. In South Africa, which has 116 cases - more than any other sub-Saharan nation - a family that tested positive for the virus refused to go into quarantine this week, forcing officials to get a court order.

"Patients who are tested positive for the COVID-19 virus are required to stay (in quarantine). Not for their safety, but also for the safety of others," said Kwara Kekana, spokeswoman for the Gauteng provincial health department. Some Africans find the measures draconian.

In western Ivory Coast, which has six coronavirus cases and no deaths, some people thought it was a bit much when the government told them to keep one metre apart and wash their hands rigorously. "People are exaggerating a bit. The disease hasn't really spread far here, and they're scaring us by telling us not to greet and to wear masks," said Namory Doumbia, a 28-year-old chauffeur.

Bans on large gatherings are sometimes selectively applied, confusing citizens. Senegal, a mostly Muslim West African country, cancelled religious festivals five days ago, but initially spared Islamic prayers. "We cannot forbid religious gatherings," said Mbackiou Faye, a representative of Senegal's powerful Mouride Muslim brotherhood. "It is with our prayers and our incantations that God answers them and spares us from diseases."

Late on Wednesday, Senegal - which has 36 cases - ordered both churches and mosques closed. But they remained open in other nations like Burkina Faso, where hundreds prayed together side-by-side in one of the capital's largest mosques. Both Kenya and South Africa have directed public minibuses that provide transport to millions of people to provide passengers with hand sanitizers. Checks by Reuters revealed that few had done so.

Passengers at a busy minibus rank in Johannesburg's financial centre said they lived too far from their jobs to walk, and there was no other transportation. "I don't feel safe in the (minibus) taxi," said 29-year-old Lerato Sibandi, who needed to travel to her retail job. "But I don't have a choice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi says trade between Pakistan and China will not be stopped

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the Chinas Glo...

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as key workers.Five global banks told Reuters they currentl...

Coronavirus leads to 30 per cent drop in online travel bookings, 9 percent rise in grocery purchase: Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, today shared insights about the impact of the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak on digital payments in India. The insights are based on ...

Keeping the spirit of dangal alive in the akhadas of Haryana

Gurugram Haryana India, Mar 19 ANINewsVoir The village of Sisai, Hisar held the 15th International Padmashri Dangal on 15th March 2020. The annual event was organized for the first time 15 years ago with the intention of keeping the spirit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020