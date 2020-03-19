Philippine records 15 new coronavirus infections, total at 217

The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 15 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 217, as more than half of the 107 million population is in the early part of a month-long quarantine.

The health ministry also announced that one patient has recovered, increasing the tally to eight, adding that deaths from the outbreak remain at 17.

