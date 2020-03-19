Left Menu
COVID-19: Absorb sunlight for 10-15 mts, says MoS Health

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-03-2020 14:11 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:11 IST
Amidst spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday advocated "absorbing sunlight" as a possible precaution against coronavirus that has claimed over 8,000 lives globally. Speaking to reporters outside parliament, Choubey said 10-15 minutes in the sun would build immunity as sunlight provides Vitamin D.

"From 11 am to 2 pm the sun is shining brightly. We should spend at least 10-15 minutes to absorb sunlight so that we get vitamin D which improves the immunity of our body and also kills such viruses. All should be aware of (this fact)," he said when asked about the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far. According to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus has killed over 8,000 people globally and infected more than two lakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

