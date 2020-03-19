Indonesia confirms 82 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily rise
Indonesia announced on Thursday 82 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily rise for the Southeast Asian nation and taking the total number of confirmed cases to 309, a health ministry official said.
Achmad Yurianto, the health ministry official, said the total number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus rose by six to 25, the majority of which were reported in Jakarta.
Provinces such as West Java, East Java, and the Riau Islands also reported new cases, while 15 patients had been discharged.
