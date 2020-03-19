Left Menu
Malaysia defies call from stockbrokers to shut down exchange

Malaysia's Securities Commission and stock exchange said on Thursday the exchange would stay open despite a countrywide lockdown, after stockbrokers called on the authorities to shut it down to prevent a coronavirus market collapse. In a joint statement, the capital market regulators said they will maintain continuous trading and market operations so investors can manage their risks and opportunities.

"Closing the markets would neither mitigate nor address the underlying causes of market volatility. Instead, it will create greater uncertainty and adverse market sentiment by denying investors’ access to their investments," the statement said. The regulators would monitor developments to "proactively manage risks in the marketplace, and will introduce additional precautionary measures as appropriate", they said.

Malaysia on Monday shut its borders to travelers, restricted internal movement, closed schools and universities and ordered most businesses to shut from Wednesday to Mar. 31. The Association of Stockbroking Companies of Malaysia urged the government to suspend stock trading immediately in line with the movement restriction order.

Chairman Azman Manaf said in a statement that "Bursa Malaysia should be suspended for the time being as a defensive measure to protect the stock market from suffering severe damage that could take almost a decade to heal." He noted that the Malaysian stock market had experienced a 23% drop in market capitalization since the end of 2019, to 805 billion ringgit ($182 billion) on Wednesday.

The stock index fell on Thursday to its lowest level since 2009. Malaysia's 10-year bond yields have risen 61 basis points in the past two weeks at 3.37%. MIDF Research analyst Adam Mohamed Rahim said the Malaysian stock exchange saw a foreign net outflow of 1.23 billion ringgit ($280 million) from Monday to Wednesday, extending a foreign selling streak in the market to the 20th day.

Monday's foreign net selling of 520.4 million ringgit was the largest in a day since June 2018, he said. Year-to-date, international funds have pulled out 6.40 billion ringgit.

