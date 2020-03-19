Left Menu
Precautionary measures stepped up after seven Indonesians test positive for COVID-19

  PTI
  Hyderabad
  19-03-2020
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:05 IST
Elaborate precautionary measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the spread of coronavirus after seven Indonesians who visited Karimnagar last week tested positive for the virus. Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, who held a meeting with officials late on Wednesday, said special health teams would visit houses in a radius of three kms from the Karimnagar district Collectorate building to ascertain the possibility of residents of the area getting affected.

On Thursday, Kamalakar accompanied the medical teams and visited some houses as part of the drive. According to Kamalakar, 10 Indonesians visited Karimnagar and stayed in a locality near the Collectorate for more than 48 hours.

Karimnagar district Collector K Shashanka said a 10- bedded isolation ward has been kept ready and that three ventilators have been arranged as a precautionary measure. The seven Indonesians who tested positive for COVID-19 were part of a 10-member group which travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundam near Karimnagar by train.

The group stayed in a Karimnagar mosque for two days, according tostate Health Minister E Rajender. An Indonesian was found with symptoms of coronavirus in Karimnagar on Monday last.

Medical and health staff, suspecting the symptoms, referred him to Hyderabad along with nine other Indonesians who were part of the group. Subsequently, seven in the group tested positive for the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stood at 13, including the seven Indonesians. The 13 includes the first case of a techie who has been discharged from hospital after recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

