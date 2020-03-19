Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy studying wider guarantee package for bank loans - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:39 IST
Italy studying wider guarantee package for bank loans - sources

Italy's government is readying measures to extend a guarantee scheme for bank loans aimed at stemming potential losses on credit to businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis, two sources familiar with the matter said. Italy is the country worst hit by the pandemic after China, with 35,713 confirmed cases and 2,978 deaths as of Wednesday.

A nationwide lockdown has confined Italians to their homes and shut down cafes, restaurants and almost all shops - except for grocery stores and pharmacies - and is expected to have plunged the economy into deep recession. Companies can stay open provided they comply with safety measures, but a growing number of firms, especially in the worst-stricken northern regions of Lombardy and neighbouring Emilia Romagna and Veneto, are opting to close temporarily.

Italian banks have agreed to grant a debt payment holiday to businesses in good health that run into trouble due to the crisis. Under a first 25 billion euro ($27 billion) package to support the economy, the government has committed to partly shield banks from losses on roughly a third of the loans covered by the moratorium.

The guarantee kicks in on a third of the loans once the debt holiday ends if the company is unable to resume paying. The measures applied to small- and medium-sized enterprises, which are the majority of Italian firms, but Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday said the government wanted also to be able to help bigger companies.

The new measures would extend the guarantee to 90% of new loans granted by banks to businesses suffering because of the virus crisis, the sources said. The guarantee aims to keep credit flowing to the economy without forcing losses onto banks because of the additional risks they take on due to the virus, one of the sources added.

The new measure would be made possible by a loosening of European Union rules on state aid to companies under a temporary package proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager which member states are currently examining. ($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020