Coronavirus death toll rises to 128 in England

The death toll from the coronavirus in England rose to 128 on Thursday, the health service said.

"A further 29 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," NHS England said. "Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions."

