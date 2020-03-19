Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish coronavirus testing lab suspends work after employee tests positive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:51 IST
Polish coronavirus testing lab suspends work after employee tests positive

A coronavirus testing laboratory in Warsaw has suspended work after one of its employees tested positive for the virus, effectively sending 17 staff into quarantine. "This is a risk inherent in the implementation of these tasks on the front line," Grzegorz Juszczyk, the head of Poland's National Institute of Hygiene, where the lab is located, told private broadcaster TVN.

The individual was not involved in the testing process, but had contact with many people in the lab, Juszczyk said, adding that the facility was carrying out between 60 and 120 tests daily. None of the people involved in the diagnostics process have shown symptoms of the virus to date, Juszczyk said.

There are 21 coronavirus labs in Poland in total. Some Poles have complained of a shortage of tests as the World Health Organization has pressed countries to carry out more of them to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Poland is expected to receive 10,000 test kits from China, as well as thousands of items of protective gear, the foreign ministry said this week. Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski has repeatedly insisted that Poland is testing at a sufficient pace, telling Polish radio that around 1,500 tests were currently being completed per day.

Poland has confirmed 325 coronavirus cases and five deaths to date. Juszczyk said he hoped new teams would be created to allow testing at the lab to resume within 48 hours. In the meantime, surfaces in the laboratory would be decontaminated.

"I don't see any threat to the entire diagnostic process," he told TVN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them BachThe International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but ...

Epidemic Act: Sharma questions running of Parliament

Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes. Raising t...

Safdarjung doctors remember Nirbhaya as 'brave woman', say law has taken its course

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital who treated Nirbhaya in 2012 remembered her as a brave woman and said that with the hanging of the four convicts law had taken its course. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped in a movin...

Gearing up for Janta Curfew: How to cope with stress and anxiety

The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesnt only mean the inconvenience of working from home, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020