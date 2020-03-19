Tunisia reports first coronavirus death

Tunisia has registered its first coronavirus death, an official in the health ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

The North African country, which has reported 39 coronavirus cases, has closed mosques, cafes and markets, shut its land and maritime borders and suspended international flights to try to contain the pandemic.

