U.S. CDC reports 10,491 coronavirus cases, 150 deaths

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:07 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:05 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 10,491 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3,404 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 53 to 150.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 18 compared with its tally a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

