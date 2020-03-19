Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile´s Pinera unveils $11.7 billion emergency aid package to counter coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:07 IST
Chile´s Pinera unveils $11.7 billion emergency aid package to counter coronavirus

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a nearly $11.7 billion package of emergency measures on Thursday aimed at saving jobs and protecting small businesses while easing the coronavirus's impact on the world´s top copper producer. Pinera called the outbreak an "emergency without precedent," and said he would invoke a special clause in the country´s constitution to immediately free up funds without congressional approval. In total, spending on the package will equal 4.7% of the country´s annual gross domestic product, Pinera said.

The measures include extending unemployment insurance to those unable to work from home, delaying tax payments for small businesses and beefing up funding to municipalities amid the crisis. Finance Minister Ignacio Briones, who spoke after Pinera at the La Moneda presidential palace, said the plan was aimed at ensuring that the "short term impacts of the coronavirus do not become permanent."

Latin America´s most open and export-oriented economy is expected to be especially hard hit by coronavirus. The outbreak comes as the local peso currency and markets are already floundering after months of anti-government protests in late 2019 that lingered through March. Credit Suisse said earlier this week it expects Chile's GDP to contract 1.5% this year compared with its earlier forecast of 1.8% growth.

Chile´s health ministry has thus far confirmed 342 cases in the country, among the highest tallies in Latin America. No one in Chile has died from the virus. Pinera on Wednesday announced a "state of catastrophe" to confront the growing outbreak in Chile, giving the government extraordinary powers to restrict freedom of movement and assure food supply and basic services.

The South American nation has already closed schools, shut down its borders and limited public gatherings as the number of cases multiplied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delayed by sanctions, border checks, first medical aid trickles into N.Korea

The first shipments of international medical aid are due to arrive at North Koreas borders this week to shore up its defences against the coronavirus, but strict border controls could mean the stream of supplies remains a trickle. Some aid ...

Delhi HC stays trial court order of lodging FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar for alleged hate speech.

Delhi HC stays trial court order of lodging FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar for alleged hate speech....

Pakistan reports third coronavirus death

Pakistan on Friday reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old coronavirus patient died in Sindh, confirmed Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. The patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypert...

4 test positive in Lucknow, cases rise to 23 in Uttar Pradesh

Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 23, an official said on FridayThe four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the King Georges Medical University, a health departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020